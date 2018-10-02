

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier-designate Francois Legault says he'll be speaking today with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland about the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

A discussion with the federal government about the new trade pact and its impact on local farmers was high on Legault's to-do list as he outlined his immediate plans during an inaugural news conference today in Quebec City.

Legault says he has not been briefed about the deal but is not ruling out any options in response. The deal has been denounced by Quebec dairy farmers.

His Coalition Avenir Quebec romped to victory on Monday night, sweeping the Liberals out of office while securing a strong majority government, winning 74 of the province's 125 ridings.

Legault vowed to govern for all Quebecers as he announced his party's short-term priorities involving the economy, education and health.

He also moved to reassure the rest of the country that he intends to build a stronger Quebec within Canada.

The Coalition's victory marks the first time a party other than the Liberals or the Parti Quebecois will govern the province in nearly half a century.