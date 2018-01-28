

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec's much-debated provincial long-gun registry will come into effect tomorrow.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux outlined some of the details at a news conference in Montreal this afternoon.

He says gun owners will have a year to register their firearms and says it will be free to do so.

The registry takes effect on the one-year anniversary of the fatal mosque shooting in Quebec City, although Coiteux said the two events are not related.

The province began plans to establish the log after the Conservatives abolished the federal long-gun registry in 2012.

A Quebec judge upheld the constitutionality of the registry last October after a legal challenge sought to block it on the grounds that it infringed on federal jurisdiction.