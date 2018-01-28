Quebec's long-gun registry to take effect Monday
Quebec's long-gun registry is comes into effect Jan. 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 2:52PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 28, 2018 3:02PM EST
MONTREAL -- Quebec's much-debated provincial long-gun registry will come into effect tomorrow.
Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux outlined some of the details at a news conference in Montreal this afternoon.
He says gun owners will have a year to register their firearms and says it will be free to do so.
The registry takes effect on the one-year anniversary of the fatal mosque shooting in Quebec City, although Coiteux said the two events are not related.
The province began plans to establish the log after the Conservatives abolished the federal long-gun registry in 2012.
A Quebec judge upheld the constitutionality of the registry last October after a legal challenge sought to block it on the grounds that it infringed on federal jurisdiction.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Quebec's long-gun registry to take effect Monday
- Halifax review of Cornwallis tributes in limbo without Mi'kmaq chiefs: mayor
- Girl, 3, recovering from surgery after family's dog attacks
- 'We are horrified': B.C. nightclub promoter fatally stabbed while trying to stop a fight
- $23 million jackpot ticket sold in Hamilton Region: OLG