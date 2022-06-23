Quebec's Fete nationale: Pride, celebrations and talk of the state of sovereignty
Quebec's Fete nationale: Pride, celebrations and talk of the state of sovereignty
The blue and white Fleur-de-lys is waving across Quebec as the province celebrates Fete nationale, marking the holiday with neighbourhood parties, large concerts and fireworks.
It is a display of Quebec pride and nationalism that comes as a debate over whether de facto separation of the province from Canada is already underway.
In recent weeks, the Liberal opposition in Quebec's national assembly has accused Premier Francois Legault of promoting sovereignty, and of carrying out his not-so-hidden agenda of making the province a country.
Legault is a former member of the Parti Quebecois -- a party devoted to separation. But as the leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) he has promised never to hold a referendum and to leave old separatist-federalist divisions behind.
But opponents jumped on the announcement the party has recruited Bernard Drainville, a high profile separatist who also served in the Parti Quebecois, to run as a candidate for the CAQ in October's provincial election.
The Liberals say it is a sign that Legault is set to crank up the promotion of sovereignty. But in an interview, Drainville denied that joining the CAQ ranks continues his march towards a referendum, saying the sovereignty option simply does not have the numbers on its side.
"Quebecers have moved beyond this debate. We've been debating sovereignty and federalism for 50 years," he told CTV News Montreal. "50 years."
Polls show a majority of Quebecers would vote against sovereignty if given a chance. Those numbers have been relatively stable for over a decade. However, analyst Philippe Fournier says polling data reveals even more gloomy news for separatists about supporters. https://lactualite.com/politique/souverainete-les-electeurs-de-la-caq-et-de-qs-sont-divises/
"We see that between 60 and 65 per cent of Quebecers would vote no, including a majority of francophones which is critical," he said.
Fournier also said the younger generation is less likely to sign on.
"It is a massive change. In 1980, the majority of young voters were far more sovereigntist than the rest of the population," he said.
But Andre Pratte, former senator and journalist, argues a process of separation is already underway. He says that over time, Quebec has had fewer and fewer ties with the rest of Canada.
"I think it is important Quebec continues to work with other regions of the country to solve problems of national scope," Pratte said. "If it is the opposite then we don't have a country anymore. Then it is not separatism, not independence in the sense that we have this huge party on referendum night, but it is de facto separation."
He added that Quebec is already becoming "increasingly sovereign in all fields and jurisdictions."
Pratte points to the CAQ's bid to revive a debate over whether the province should have more powers over immigration. He also refers to Quebec's use of the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The province has shielded Bill 96, a revamped language law, and Bill 21, the law banning religious signs for some people in positions of authority, from charter challenges using the clause.
"I think there is obviously a wall being built between Canada and Quebec, and bills 96 and 21 are part of this. The fact that the majority of Quebecers are willing to push aside fundamental rights and not care I think is significant," Pratte said.
Fournier said the CAQ's latest moves are also part of a long-standing tradition that sees parties increasingly casting themselves as defenders of the interests of Quebec leading up to an election. He says that often includes stepping up fights against the federal government.
"You want to be Captain Quebec," he said.
Legault says the CAQ is not a sovereigntist, party but a nationalist party. When asked to define what that means, he explained that it is the party's role to promote and protect the French language, as well as Quebec values.
If polls are right, it seems a large majority of Quebecers may be willing to side with him.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
When will inflation peak? Here’s what economists have to say
As inflation continues to soar, economists say Canadians will have to curb their spending and adjust for higher interest rates.
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
EXCLUSIVE | AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks out on suspension
Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald is speaking out in an exclusive broadcast interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play following her suspension by the organization.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month includes a visit to the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors, the Vatican said Thursday.
'Good news': Former AFN national chief reacts to news of papal visit
Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, is calling details of Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Canada 'good news.'
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
Toronto
-
Toronto police ticketing cyclists in High Park a 'waste of resources,' advocate says
A lawyer and advocate says Toronto police are wasting resources by having officers stake out intersections at High Park to catch speeding cyclists.
-
Does the 'Eco Mode' button actually save you money on gas?
Experts are divided on whether the "Eco Mode" button will save drivers money on gas.
-
This is where Toronto landed on the world's most livable cities list
A new survey shows where Toronto ranks on the list of the most livable cities in the world.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
Ottawa setting up motor vehicle control zone in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day
"Getting around downtown on Canada Day will be more complicated than usual this year. Plan your route and expect delays," the city said in a statement Thursday.
-
Diane Deans not running for mayor of Ottawa
Diane Deans will not be putting her name on the ballot in this fall's municipal election, and will be retiring after 28 years at Ottawa City Hall.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County businesses struggle to fill thousands of job vacancies
Business owners across Simcoe County and Muskoka are looking to hire, with thousands of jobs available but very few takers, with rising inflation, gas prices and the housing crisis helping to block the way.
-
Man poses as provincial investigator at Barrie crash scene
Police in Barrie say a man falsely identified himself as a provincial investigator at a collision scene before telling one of the drivers she could get into his vehicle.
-
Two Simcoe County men lose over $250,000 to cryptocurrency scams
Police urge residents to beware of cryptocurrency scams after two Simcoe County men "suffered significant financial losses" after meeting individuals online who convinced them to invest.
Kitchener
-
Long-time Cambridge encampment resident among those now being evicted
A woman who says she’s been living in a Cambridge encampment for 14 years is among those at the property now being told to pack their things.
-
Police arrest three teens in connection to string of violent robberies
Waterloo regional police have arrested three teenage boys in connection to a string of violent robberies throughout the Region of Waterloo, during which weapons, including firearms, were brandished.
-
Tractor-trailer driver charged after steel coils fall onto roadway near Guelph
Coils of steel impeded traffic along Highway 7 at Wellington Road 32 near Guelph on Thursday after coming loose from a tractor-trailer.
London
-
A great moment for basketball in the Forest City; Shaedon Sharpe drafted into the NBA
The Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, taking a chance on a player who never suited up in college.
-
London drivers are making traffic delays worse for themselves this construction season
It’s arguably the most Canadian driving dilemma — whether to politely wait in a long line of traffic, or take the open lane and “zipper merge” at the risk of appearing impolite.
-
Man charged after Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van
A man is facing multiple charges after Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt in order to stop a stolen van following a coordinated tracking effort Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor 'most likely' decreasing number of polling stations for municipal vote, as officials hope new strategies boost turnout
Doug Sartori says he remembers casting his ballot in the 2018 municipal election at a polling station that was just blocks away from his home in Ward 1. But this October, that same polling station may no longer be open.
-
'I need someone to talk to': Inmate begs jail staff for call to her mother, but call is never placed
The jury in the inquest into the death of Delilah Blair, 30, continues in Windsor.
-
Circle of Seven charity golf tournament returns raising money for the community
Essex Golf Club is hosting a charity memorial golf tournament on June 27, and it is a continuation of the 25-year tradition of the Circle of Seven – helping those in need in Windsor-Essex.
Montreal
-
Quebec is 'thwarted' by Canadian multiculturalism, minister says in France speech
'Although our project is thwarted by Canadian multiculturalism... the French language must really become the language of use of all Quebecers,' Simon Jolin-Barrette said in a speech to the Academie Francaise. Premier Legault later said he opposes multiculturalism, too.
-
CAQ's focus on nationalism over 'kitchen table issues' could drive voters away: analyst
Support for the Coalition Avenir Quebec appears to be slipping, according to a recent poll.
-
Ottawa promises action as passport lineups persist in Montreal
People across Canada are still waiting for their passports. In downtown Montreal, people have been in line for days — tired and frustrated.
Atlantic
-
Mass Casualty Commission documents show RCMP reluctance to talk to media about emergency alert
Much was made over the failure to issue an emergency alert during the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years ago. Now, Mass Casualty Commission documents show how frustrated RCMP leadership was over constant questioning about the decision.
-
Regimental memorial service to be held next week for Mountie killed in N.S. shooting
An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held next week in Nova Scotia for Const. Heidi Stevenson. She was one of 22 people killed in April 2020 during the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
-
Sackville, N.B. residents voice concern over ER closures
Sackville, N.B., residents share their concern over ER closures at their local hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman's allegation she was sexually assaulted after taking taxi under investigation
A woman alleges she was sexually assaulted earlier this month sometime after getting in a taxi to go home from a friend's place.
-
Tornado warning issued in Russell, Manitoba
A tornado warning has been issued in Russell, Manitoba.
-
11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.
Calgary
-
Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary launches fundraiser to expand, rescues 7 more wolfdogs
A sanctuary and education centre specifically dedicated to wolf-dog hybrids west of Cochrane says it needs help to expand, after accepting seven more animals that have nowhere else to go.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
Edmonton
-
'It takes time to take off': Blatchford developers optimistic about gradual progress
The City of Edmonton says the Blatchford development at the former City Centre Airport site is "poised to take off," with all available parcels of land either sold or pending sale to builders.
-
Alberta UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith promises immediate sovereignty act
One of the front-runners to replace Jason Kenney as Alberta’s premier says if she wins, legislation would come this fall to ignore federal laws along with steps to create a provincial police force and tax-collection agency.
-
Pope's Edmonton-area trip includes Maskwacis residential school visit, Commonwealth Stadium mass
The Holy See has shut down any doubt or speculation mobility issues will prevent Pope Francis from visiting Canada in the spirit of reconciliation next month.
Vancouver
-
Music festivals, more late-night food and drink options part of Vancouver mayor's vision for improved nightlife
On Thursday, Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced the launch of a new Office for Night Time Economy aimed at boosting Vancouver's nightlife.
-
Band demands answers after Indigenous girl found dead in Vancouver
Leaders from a small Saskatchewan First Nation want answers after a teenage member who'd been missing for nearly a year was found dead in an apartment in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
-
UBC wildfire experts calling for more proactive prevention this year
Following the devastating 2021 wildfire season, experts from the University of British Columbia are calling for more proactive prevention this year.
Politics
-
House of Commons adjourns for the summer after voting to keep hybrid sittings
Members of Parliament wrapped up their work in the House of Commons for the season and departed for their ridings on Thursday afternoon after Liberal, NDP and Green MPs voted to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023. While MPs wished each other well, the adjournment of the spring sitting comes after weeks of heightened tensions in the House of Commons.
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks out on suspension
Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald is speaking out in an exclusive broadcast interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play following her suspension by the organization.
Health
-
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
The World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiralling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency. But some experts say the WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Gender-affirming care in Canada comes with barriers and delays, especially in N.S.
Despite progress in Canada in the field of transgender health care, for the more than 100,800 trans or non-binary Canadians, access to gender-affirming care comes with barriers and delays that vary by province.
-
New coronavirus subvariants escape antibodies from vaccination and prior Omicron infection, studies suggest
Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 appear to escape antibody responses among both people who had previous COVID-19 infection and those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, of Harvard Medical School.
Sci-Tech
-
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
-
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in "strategic espionage" against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
Prosecutors seek 15 years for former 'Cheer' star Harris
A prosecutor has asked a federal judge to sentence Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series 'Cheer,' to 15 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.
-
'The Umbrella Academy' ties Elliot Page's journey into third season
In the most newsworthy aspect of 'The Umbrella Academy's' third season, the Netflix series incorporates Elliot Page's transitioning into the story, a moment that's addressed sensitively and relatively early.
Business
-
Nike to leave Russia amid war on Ukraine
In a statement released Thursday, Nike said it 'made the decision to leave the Russian marketplace,' making it the latest Western brand to leave Russia.
-
When will inflation peak? Here’s what economists have to say
As inflation continues to soar, economists say Canadians will have to curb their spending and adjust for higher interest rates.
-
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
Lifestyle
-
Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.
-
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
-
Sports
-
German soccer says transgender players can decide their team
German soccer is bucking the recent trend of banning transgender women from women's competition by allowing all transgender, intersex and non-binary players to decide for themselves whether to play in men's or women's teams.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship final
The Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
-
Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport
Hockey Canada says it needs to "do more" when it comes to fostering a safe culture in the sport.
Autos
-
Ex-Tesla worker rejects US$15 million award in racism case
A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with 'daily racist epithets,' including the 'N-word,' while working at the company's Fremont, Calif., plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of US$15 million in his lawsuit.
-
Electric vehicles could take 33 per cent of global sales by 2028: report
Electric vehicle sales could reach 33 per cent globally by 2028 and 54 per cent by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on Wednesday.
-
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.