Quebec's Fete nationale: Pride, celebrations and talk of the state of sovereignty

Quebec's Fete nationale: Pride, celebrations and talk of the state of sovereignty

A man holds a Quebec flag as people gather in a city park on St-Jean Baptiste Day in Montreal, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) A man holds a Quebec flag as people gather in a city park on St-Jean Baptiste Day in Montreal, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social