

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec's public security minister says most of the more than 200,000 customers currently in the dark won't have electricity restored before Wednesday morning.

Genevieve Guilbault told reporters Tuesday in Quebec City that winds and snow are creating problems for Hydro-Quebec crews on the ground and they won't be able to complete the repairs.

"There are heavy winds, and the weather isn't amenable for this kind of work, so the vast majority should get power back early Wednesday," Guilbault said.

Earlier she had expressed optimism that most people would not have to spend a second night without power.

Hydro-Quebec reported about 225,000 customers were without power as of 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, largely centred in the Laval, Lanaudiere and Laurentians regions. High winds and freezing rain rolled into the area north of Montreal on Monday, leaving ice accumulation on trees and knocking down power lines.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault called on citizens to exercise caution and get in touch with their towns if they needed a place to stay. "There are many families in Quebec who risk spending a second night without electricity, so I'm asking everyone to be prudent," Legault said.

Hydro-Quebec said one the most affected regions was Laval, a densely populated suburb just north of Montreal, where a little more than a third of customers remained without power one day after the storm.

City officials said Tuesday that police were patrolling the city as phone service was down in some neighbourhoods. Sylvain Gariepy, operations chief for the Laval fire department, said firefighters would be going door-to-door on Tuesday to check on seniors and those most vulnerable.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers urged families and neighbours to look out for one another. "If you have members of your family -- parents, brothers, sisters -- who are in a zone that's lacking electricity, check in on their situation to make sure we're not forgetting someone in distress," Demers said.

Gariepy urged people not to use outdoor cooking implements inside after a family of four had to be treated in hospital after using the barbecue inside their home. In a second case, an adult male was transported to hospital. Firefighters reported high levels of carbon monoxide inside both homes.

The City of Laval has opened up two community centres to welcome residents needing a warm place to charge phones and in some cases, have a shower. Numerous schools were closed in the region due to the lack of electricity.

Hydro-Quebec said in a statement it is deploying every available crew to re-establish service as quickly as possible.