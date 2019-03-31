Quebec Premier Francois Legault to address secularism bill in video message
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 2:23PM EDT
MONTREAL - Quebec Premier Francois Legault will address his government's controversial secularism bill tonight in a speech delivered via video.
Legault's office says the message will be broadcast on the premier's official website and Facebook page at 5:30 p.m.
The legislation tabled last week would prohibit public servants in positions of authority -- including teachers, police officers, Crown prosecutors and prison guards -- from wearing religious symbols.
The Coalition Avenir Quebec's legislation also invoked the notwithstanding clause, declaring the provisions of the bill would apply despite certain provisions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The government has said the bill respects the wishes of most Quebecers, but critics have denounced it as discriminatory towards women as well as religious minorities such as Muslims, Jews and Sikhs.
They say Muslim women wearing a hijab will bear the brunt of the law's impact, and could face increasing stigmatization and violence in their everyday lives.
