Quebec political parties announce common front in favour of supply management
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 10:22AM EDT
LONGUEUIL, Que. - The leaders of Quebec's main political parties are speaking with a common voice to defend supply management.
Three of the four party leaders rejigged their election campaign schedules today to be at an announcement at the Montreal-area headquarters of the Union des producteurs agricoles, which represents the province's farmers.
Supply management controls the production of milk, eggs and poultry, with about 60 per cent of Quebec agriculture affected by the system.
Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard, Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee, Quebec solidaire co-spokesperon Manon Masse and a representative for the Coalition Avenir Quebec were present today in Longueuil.
Coalition Leader Francois Legault's campaign was in the Saguenay region and he couldn't attend in person, but he said earlier he was in solidarity with his fellow party leaders.
Couillard said he would reject any trade agreement not accepted by the province's dairy producers.
