Amid a crowd that included children, police in Laval, Que. used a stun gun before shooting a dog to death after it repeatedly attacked a 42-year-old woman, witnesses say.

On Thursday afternoon, police arrived on a residential street to find a woman bleeding profusely from lacerations on her hand, arm, leg and foot after she was allegedly bitten by the animal. As police tended to the woman’s injuries, the dog somehow escaped from a backyard to resume its attack.

“At that moment, the dog bit her again at the hand,” Laval police spokesperson Evelyn Boudreau told CTV Montreal. “Different tactics were used to try and get the dog to release its bite, but even the Taser gun was used in that instant (and) it did not really prove to be effective, so the police officer decided that the only option left was to use his firearm.”

According to Mark Ravary, a man who identified himself as the victim’s boyfriend, the dog was a two-year-old bull terrier named Lola that belonged to the victim’s 21-year-old son. Ravary says the dog never showed signs of aggression before.

“All the kids were -- they seen him shoot him down, 10, 12 rounds, and they zapped him,” Ravary said in an interview with CTV Montreal. “I didn’t think much of (the police officer). I told him what I thought of him, especially in front of the kids.”

One child witness, neighbour Paolo Abdulneau told CTV Montreal, was clearly traumatized by the incident.

“The little girl was screaming, she was crying -- they shot the dog in front of her,” he said. “I was like, ‘What the (expletive) are you doing, guys? She’s a kid! You’re shooting a dog right in front of her!’ And they shot him like 10 times.”

According to police, the woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, police say. It is unclear if charges will be laid.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Kelly Greig