

The Canadian Press





YAMACHICHE, Que. -- Authorities are investigating in Quebec after a suspect swiped a provincial police car and took it on a 170-kilometre joyride.

The incident began in Boischatel with police responding to an alarm at a home at about 5:30 a.m.

Police say the window of the cruiser was smashed before the suspect drove away.

A spokeswoman says various police forces tried to unsuccessfully stop the driver along Highway 40.

The hour-long chase ended at a restaurant parking lot in Yamachiche, about 170 kilometres west from where the vehicle was stolen just outside Quebec City.

Police say a man in his 30s has been sent to hospital for evaluation.