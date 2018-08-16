Quebec police cruiser swiped and taken for 170-kilometre joyride
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 11:43AM EDT
YAMACHICHE, Que. -- Authorities are investigating in Quebec after a suspect swiped a provincial police car and took it on a 170-kilometre joyride.
The incident began in Boischatel with police responding to an alarm at a home at about 5:30 a.m.
Police say the window of the cruiser was smashed before the suspect drove away.
A spokeswoman says various police forces tried to unsuccessfully stop the driver along Highway 40.
The hour-long chase ended at a restaurant parking lot in Yamachiche, about 170 kilometres west from where the vehicle was stolen just outside Quebec City.
Police say a man in his 30s has been sent to hospital for evaluation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Outrage after gun, ammo delivered to B.C. girl
- Quebec police cruiser swiped and taken for 170-kilometre joyride
- Edmonton police close busy road after shots fired at truck, 3 suspects arrested
- Mom of terminally ill boy urges empathy in Calgary neighbourhood parking spat
- Surrey baby injured after truck drives into house