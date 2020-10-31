TORONTO -- A ticket holder in Quebec won Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot.

There were also five MaxMillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and two of them were claimed by lottery players in Quebec and British Columbia.

Another B.C. player claimed the draw's runner up prize of just under $1.1 million.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 3 will be approximately $14 million.