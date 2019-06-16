The Quebec government has passed a controversial immigration reform bill which will scrap thousands of ongoing applications to live and work in the province.

Bill 9 was voted into law by the ruling Coalition Avenir Quebec party after a marathon session in the early hours of Sunday June 16.

Opposition parties said the measure, which scraps immigration applications from 18,000 skilled workers and refunds their fees, forcing them to start over again, is extreme and anti-democratic.

But the province’s minister for immigration, Simon Jolin-Barrette, said the bill will help Quebec’s economy.

“At 4:08 am this morning, Bill 9, An Act to enhance Québec's economic prosperity and respond adequately to the needs of the labor market through the successful integration of immigrants, was adopted,” he tweeted.

The legislation gives the province's immigration minister more authority over who receives permanent residency in the province.

Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade slammed the CAQ government for forcing the bill through in a rush before politicians take their summer vacation.

“We are trying to attract the best talent in the world,” she said.

“We are a welcoming society and with this we are sending a very wrong message, and they're underestimating the impact long-term."

That sentiment was echoed by every opposition party in the house, with Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois calling it "unjustified, useless and a show of force."

Including the applicants' families, the fates of some 50,000 people wishing to emigrate to Quebec are at stake.

Critics say the CAQ government has provided "no credible explanation" to eliminate the applications.

But Premier Francois Legault defended the bill, insisting he's doing the right thing to better meet the needs of Quebec’s job market.

"What I want Quebecers to understand is that I'm exactly doing what they wanted," he said.

Legault's CAQ party wants to revamp the immigration process by focusing on workers needed in rural areas of the province.

The party also says it will ensure newcomers are able to adapt to Quebec society.

The bill was passed 62 to 42 in the early morning vote.

The legislature is slated to continue sitting Sunday to debate Bill 21, controversial secularism legislation that would ban public servants including teachers, police officers, Crown prosecutors and prison guards from wearing religious symbols on the job.

--- With files from The Canadian Press