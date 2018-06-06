Quebec nixes proposed dog-breed ban but hopes animal control law still passes
FILE -- A pit bull named goes for a walk, Tuesday, June 14, 2016 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 1:19PM EDT
Quebec is backtracking on proposed legislation that would have seen a provincewide ban on new pit bulls.
Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says there isn't enough scientific data to warrant going ahead with breed-specific legislation tabled in April 2017.
The bill followed a handful of dog attacks, including the mauling death of a Montreal woman in her own backyard.
Coiteux says the government is not backing off on coming up with new rules, but he wants to take a consensus-based approach to adopting them.
He says the government is still committed to passing the vast majority of measures in Bill 128, which would improve the rules governing dog breeders and the control of dogs deemed aggressive or dangerous.
But time is tight with the provincial legislature wrapping up business for the summer next week and with a provincial election set for Oct. 1.
In Montreal, the governing Projet Montreal administration overturned a controversial ban on pit bull-type dogs earlier this year brought in by the previous administration.
Montreal has held public consultations in an effort to revamp the city's animal control bylaws in the coming months.
