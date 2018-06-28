

The Canadian Press





LAVAL, Que. -- A Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of a 71-year-old woman over the weekend.

Christophe Oliviera was charged Thursday, hours after his arrest.

A police tactical unit arrested him around 1 a.m. at a chalet near Sainte-Marcelline-de-Kildare, about 90 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police had been looking for Oliviera since Saturday when they were called to a duplex in Laval, just north of Montreal, and found the victim outside the home with signs of trauma on her body.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police say Oliviera, 31, lived with the victim but was not related to her.

His case returns to court on Aug. 8.