A 42-year-old Quebec woman was killed in Tuesday’s tour bus crash in eastern Mexico.

CTV News has confirmed Stephanie Horwood from Gatineau died in the accident. Her husband and two daughters were also hurt, though their injuries are said to be less serious.

Global Affairs Canada previously said one Canadian had been killed and three others were injured.

The agency weighed in on earlier reports that emerged Wednesday claiming that four Canadians had been killed in Tuesday’s crash.

“Consular officials in Ottawa and in Playa del Carmen, Mexico are in contact with affected Canadian citizens as well as family members and are providing consular assistance as required,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to CTV News.

The earlier reports cited an official from Costa Maya Mahahual, the involved bus company, and suggested that four Canadians had been among the 12 people killed when the bus flipped over on the highway.

Mexican authorities said 18 other people were injured in the accident.

The tour bus was transporting cruise ship passengers from two Royal Caribbean cruise ships, the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, to Mayan ruins at Chacchoben, about 175 kilometres south of Tulum, when it crashed, authorities said.

There were 31 people aboard the bus, according to Mexican officials.

Chris Sherman, a correspondent in Mexico City for The Associated Press, told CTV News Channel that 11 of the 12 fatalities were foreign tourists. He also said a Mexican tour guide was among the victims.

The bus driver is believed to have survived the accident, according to Sherman. However, it’s not known if the driver was injured or if investigators have had a chance to speak with him or her.

The U.S. embassy has been tight-lipped on details pertaining to affected Americans, only saying that they’re aware of several U.S. citizens injured during the crash, Sherman said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A cruise ship passenger who was travelling in another bus behind the one that crashed told Sherman that the skies were clear and the roadway was dry that day.

“It was a very narrow highway, just two lanes, no shoulder, no guardrails, and he saw a lot of swerve marks on the pavement, which led him to believe that something had caused the driver to lose control,” Sherman said.