Quebec minister says schools should discuss whether girls should be forced to wear bras
MONTREAL - The Quebec cabinet minister responsible for women's issues says schools in the province should be having a discussion about whether bras should be compulsory for students.
Helene David made the comments today in reaction to news that female students at a girls-only private boarding school in Montreal went on a bra-less protest.
Last week a teenager arrived at the school without wearing a bra and was told to cover up.
She refused and went home but, since then, her peers have chosen to support her cause by also refusing to wear a bra.
A petition demanding the school change its rules has been signed by about 1,000 people.
David told reporters that schools should govern themselves as they see fit but need to open a dialogue with students who are asking important questions.
