

Jackie Dunham, with files from CTV News Montreal and The Canadian Press





WARNING: Some readers may find the details in this story disturbing.

Quebec’s junior health minister is calling for an investigation into why youth protection services didn’t remove a seven-year-old girl from her home before she was allegedly beaten to death.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City on Wednesday, Lionel Carment said he was “outraged” by what he read about the incident.

“I don’t understand how a child who was removed from school and whose grandparents tried to report the situation wasn’t taken in by the system,” he said. “Clearly, there were flaws.”

On Monday, local police found the child in critical condition after she had been tied to a bed and allegedly beaten in the home she shared with her father, stepmother, and brother in Granby, Que., a small town located east of Montreal. She was rushed to hospital in Granby and transferred to a hospital in Sherbrooke where she died on Tuesday.

The girl’s father and stepmother were arrested on Monday. The next day, the father was charged with confinement and the stepmother was charged with confinement and aggravated assault. The charges may be upgraded in light of the child’s death.

The suspects and the girl are not being identified because she was a minor.

Carment said youth protection officials had been aware of the girl’s situation in the home for several months and they had last intervened in her case in April. He has asked the regional health authority to look into how youth protection services handled the girl’s case. That investigation joins two others currently being conducted by the province’s human and youth rights commission and Quebec provincial police.

Liberal MNA Helene David, the official opposition for social services, said authorities knew the child had been recently taken out of school. She said the girl’s grandmother had attempted to gain custody of the child because she didn’t think her son was fit to care for the girl.

“The case was well known by the social services,” David said. “It’s so sad. We don't want any of our kids to die like that.”

Carment said he’s considering a wider investigation to explore lengthy wait times for youth protection services in the province.

“I think the problem is all over Quebec,” he said.

Alain Trudel, the director of youth protection services for the Eastern Townships region, asked people not to jump to conclusions about the case during a press conference on Wednesday. He said he was unable to disclose whether his office was involved in the case, but he said the law is clear that removing a child from a home is a final step and it has to be based on facts instead of rumours.

The girl’s father and stepmother are due back in court on Thursday.

None of the allegations in this case has been proven in court.