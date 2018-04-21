Quebec minister calls for inquiry into two-year-old girl's stabbing death
Flowers, plush toys and a written message are set on the driveway of the house where the body of two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon was found in a garbage pail, Thursday, April 19, 2018 in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 5:58PM EDT
Quebec's minister for youth protection is asking for an inquiry into the death of a two-year-old girl who died in hospital after being found in a garbage can.
Lucie Charlebois says she's asking the province's independent youth and human rights commission to look into Rosalie Gagnon's death and find out what services her family had received.
Police confirmed Friday that the young Quebec City girl had been stabbed to death.
Her 23-year-old mother was charged Thursday with mischief, violating probation and obstructing the work of a police officer in the infant's death.
Audrey Gagnon's bail hearing has been set for next Wednesday and she will remain behind bars until then.
Police set up a command post and used police dogs on Saturday to comb the area where the little girl was found.
