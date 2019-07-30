Quebec man saves 8-year-old boy from drowning at Massachusetts beach
Gabriel Roy was vacationing from Sherbrooke, Que. with his girlfriend Kasandra Rodgers when police say he jumped into the water at a Massachusetts beach and rescued a drowning boy. (Westport Police Department)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:46AM EDT
A Canadian man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing an 8-year-old boy who was pulled underwater at a beach in Massachusetts.
Westport Police Department said in a press release they received multiple calls at approximately 7:45 p.m. ET on July 25, about a possible drowning at Horseneck Beach.
Witnesses told officials that a boy was pulled underwater several times by a strong undertow.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they learned that the boy had been brought to shore by a fellow beachgoer.
Gabriel Roy -- who was vacationing from Sherbrooke, Que. with his girlfriend Kasandra Rodgers -- jumped into the water and rescued the boy, according to witness reports.
Police said the boy was underwater "for a number of minutes" but never lost consciousness thanks to Roy's quick actions.
The boy was later taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital as a precaution.
