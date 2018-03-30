Quebec man paralyzed in mosque shooting to receive $400K for new home
Aymen Derbali, a victim who was shot seven times, is comforted during a vigil to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting in Quebec City, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 4:00PM EDT
MONTREAL - A man who lost the use of his legs in last year's Quebec City mosque shooting is set to receive the $400,000 that was raised to buy him a wheelchair-accessible home.
The Muslim-Canadian non-profit DawaNet says it will deliver the funds to Aymen Derbali on Saturday.
Derbali, a father of three, was paralyzed from the waist down when a shooter opened fire in the mosque on Jan. 29, 2017, killing six.
DawaNet says it received donations from more than 4,800 donors in 40 countries after it launched an online fundraiser in December.
Derbali is currently living in a rehabilitation centre but has said he hopes to move out by this summer.
Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty this week to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
