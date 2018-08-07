Quebec man may have been electrocuted while shaving: police
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 10:58AM EDT
QUEBEC -- Police say a Quebec City man who died overnight may have been electrocuted by his own razor.
Local police received a call just after midnight today about an unconscious man in an apartment building.
When they arrived, officers noted the man had suffered burns to his chest.
A police spokeswoman says attempts were made to resuscitate the 25-year-old victim and that paramedics rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead.
Const. Cyndi Pare says a police investigation is underway, as is another led by a coroner.
Pare says investigators haven't ruled out any hypothesis but she would not specify where the man was found in the apartment or who called 911.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Nanaimo, B.C., properties latest evacuated as wildfires flare in the province
- Why weren't alerts about deadly tornado received? Manitoba to launch probe
- Quebec man may have been electrocuted while shaving: police
- Crews to remove oil from decades-old shipwreck off Newfoundland coast
- Health care workers ask Tories to stop repeal of sex-ed curriculum