Quebec man, 54, dies on hunting trip in northwestern part of the province
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 10:26AM EDT
VILLE-MARIE, Que. -- Police say a companion of a 54-year-old man who died while on a hunting trip in northwestern Quebec could be facing charges in the death.
Provincial police say the suspect could be charged as of Monday with charges of criminal negligence causing death, careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm.
Police do not have many details about what happened but say they received a call at 1:30 Saturday morning.
They met with one of the deceased's hunting companions and determined that person to be a suspect.
Spokeswoman Helene Nepton did not know how many people were on the trip.
The death occurred in Bearn, about 650 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
