Quebec man, 43, drowns off popular beach in P.E.I.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 9:28AM EDT
CAVENDISH, P.E.I. -- Police say a Quebec man has drowned while swimming off one of Atlantic Canada's most popular beaches.
They say the 43-year-old man was swimming alone off Cavendish Beach in Prince Edward Island.
RCMP say they were called to the scene at 11:40 a.m. on Friday.
They say water conditions were dangerous at the time, with high surf.
The investigation into the man's death continues.
