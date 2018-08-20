

The Canadian Press





CAVENDISH, P.E.I. -- Police say a Quebec man has drowned while swimming off one of Atlantic Canada's most popular beaches.

They say the 43-year-old man was swimming alone off Cavendish Beach in Prince Edward Island.

RCMP say they were called to the scene at 11:40 a.m. on Friday.

They say water conditions were dangerous at the time, with high surf.

The investigation into the man's death continues.