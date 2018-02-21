

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Quebec is announcing a modernization of some of its more antiquated liquor laws.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux tabled a bill today that would make it easier to obtain a liquor permit and that would broaden the activities they authorize.

Bars would no longer have to kick out families with children from a patio after 8 p.m. and instead they could stay and eat until 11 p.m.

People would be able to obtain a liquor licence in Quebec as long as they hold a work permit issued by the federal government allowing them to work in the province.

The bill would allow clients to consume alcoholic beverages in restaurants without being absolutely required to eat food, as long as the establishment fulfills certain conditions.

Bill 170 would also require permit holders to take training on the responsible consumption of alcohol.