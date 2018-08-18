Quebec liquor board employees to hold second one-day strike on Wednesday
Stickers cover the entrance to an SAQ outlet as liquor store employees go on strike to press lagging contract negotiations, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in St. Marthe-sur-le-Lac Que.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 5:06PM EDT
MONTREAL - Quebec liquor board employees say they will hold a second one-day strike on Wednesday -- a day before the provincial election campaign kicks off.
It's the second of six strike days the workers' union has planned to pressure the board amid tough contract negotiations.
Union president Katia Lelievre says Wednesday's walkout is designed to pressure the province to force the Crown corporation to settle with its employees, who have been without a contract since March 2017.
Earlier this year, the workers voted 91 per cent in favour of the one-day strikes.
The main sticking points in the negotiations are the issues of weekend work hours and conditions for part-time employees.
Employees at more than 400 Quebec Liquor Corp. outlets across the province held their first one-day strike on July 17.
