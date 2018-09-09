Quebec liquor board employees hold surprise strike Sunday as more action planned
A customer looks through the windows as liquor store employees walk the picket line in front of an SAQ outlet on the first day of their strike to press lagging contract negotiations, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Rosemere, Que. (Ryan Remiorz/ The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 1:21PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec's liquor board employees walked off the job in a surprise strike on Sunday, kicking off a third day of job action one day earlier than planned.
Sunday represents the third of six planned one-day strikes for the employees, who have been without a contract since March 2017.
They are expected to be off on Monday as well.
The union representing the 5,500 employees voted 91 per cent in favour of the strike days earlier this year.
The employees last walked off the job on Aug. 22 in order to pressure the Quebec government to intervene in the negotiations between the Crown corporation and the union.
Premier Philippe Couillard declined the union's request to get involved, pointing out that the liquor board is managed by an independent board of directors.
While the majority of the 400 SAQ liquor stores were closed during the strike, some remained open and were staffed by management.
The union says weekend work hours are one of the main sticking points that remain to be resolved.
