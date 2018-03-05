

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - Government House Leader and longtime Quebec Liberal Jean-Marc Fournier is set to announce he won't be seeking re-election when Quebecers go to the polls in October.

Fournier has scheduled a news conference later today in Quebec City.

He has held a number of cabinet positions since he was first elected to the legislature in 1994 including minister of education, municipal affairs, justice and revenue.

Fournier is also the current minister for Canadian relations and the Canadian francophonie.

He briefly left provincial politics in 2008 and returned in 2010.

Fournier joins five other Liberal members who've officially announced they wouldn't seek re-election.