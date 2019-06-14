

Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Premier Francois Legault said Friday the Quebec government is invoking closure to force through two controversial bills on immigration and secularism for the good of the economy and to maintain social cohesion.

That means the legislature will sit over the weekend before breaking for the summer to debate the government's proposed secularism bill, known as Bill 21, and Bill 9 on immigration reform. By invoking closure, the Coalition Avenir Quebec government will end debate and use its majority to force a vote.

Legislative work has gone on long enough, Legault told reporters Friday. For more than a decade, he said, Quebecers have been calling on their government to take a strong stance against religion in the public sphere.

Quebec's Bill 21 would prohibit public servants in positions of authority -- including teachers, police officers, Crown prosecutors and prison guards -- from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Legault said the bill needs to be pushed through to send a message to the people who voted for his party.

"There is a signal that is being sent," the premier said. "It's been 11 years. It's a societal debate we should put behind us. There was a clear desire that was expressed eight months ago," he said, referring to his electoral victory over the Liberals.

"To let this drag on," Legault added, "there will be a risk for social cohesion."

But opposition parties argue the government is damaging social cohesion by using closure on a bill that curtails the rights of citizens, especially minorities. The bill already invokes the Constitution's notwithstanding clause to prevent court challenges based on rights violations.

Quebec solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said Legault's contention that Bill 21 will end the debate in society over secularism is laughable.

He said many of the people who spoke at committee in support of the bill, such as academics and activists, wanted it to go even farther.

"Over the next few years, these people will continue to make themselves heard and push and push to ban (religious symbols) more and more," he told reporters.

As if to confirm Nadeau-Dubois' fears, interim Parti Quebecois leader Pascal Berube later told reporters his party wants the government to accept two amendments that would extend Bill 21 to apply to daycare workers and private school teachers.

"We want a bill that is more coherent," said Berube, whose party has signalled it will almost certainly vote in favour of Bill 21. "We want the best law possible."

Legault is also forcing through Bill 9, which would give the government more authority to select who receives permanent residency in Quebec. The legislation also allows the government to cancel roughly 18,000 pending applications for immigration to the province -- something the Liberals oppose.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette told reporters Friday the immigration changes are necessary because of the province's labour shortage. The government says the new rules will allow it to better select newcomers based on the needs of the labour market.

Legault said the government needs to begin selecting immigrants under his party's new criteria "for the good of the economy."