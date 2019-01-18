Quebec government to make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory in schools
Ecole des Decouvreurs elementary school is shown in the Montreal borough of Lasalle where children and staff were evacuated following a carbon monoxide leak on Monday, January 14, 2019; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 9:28AM EST
MONTREAL - The Quebec government says it will move to make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory in all of the province's schools.
In the meantime, Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says he's asking all educational institutions to confirm the presence of detectors in their buildings by early next week and carry out air quality tests and inspections of their fuel-burning heating systems as soon as possible.
The measures announced today follow a gas leak at a Montreal-area school this week that left 43 students and adults hospitalized.
Under the current rules, Quebec schools are not required to have a carbon monoxide detector, but Roberge says he wants to change that and require yearly inspections.
Firefighters identified a defective heating system at Montreal's Ecole des Decouvreurs as the source of the gas, which left dozens of students and staff feeling nauseated and dizzy last Monday.
Some were vomiting, and an emergency room physician said nine children lost consciousness at the school.
Health officials confirmed on day after the incident that all 43 patients taken to hospital because of the gas had been discharged, but Roberge noted today that one of the children is still exhibiting symptoms.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Home daycare provider in Ottawa charged in alleged assaults of two children
- Quebec government to make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory in schools
- Vancouver restaurant closing after rat allegedly found in soup
- Man who set fire that killed baby released after 51 days in jail
- LIVE UPDATES: Halifax judge expected to deliver verdict in British sailor's gang rape case