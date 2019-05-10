A Quebec furniture manufacturer is recalling a three-drawer dresser linked to a child’s death in the United States.

South Shore Furniture of Canada’s Libra unit “may tip over if not securely anchored to the wall, posing an entrapment hazard that can result in serious injury or death to children,” says the notice posted by Health Canada on Thursday.

The unit has been linked to two incidents in the U.S., one involving a death of a two-year-old and the other resulting in bruises and scratches to a child. As of April 30, the company has received no reports of the chest tipping over in Canada, according to Health Canada.

The chest was sold online in the U.S. at Walmart, Target and Amazon for about $60 US, according to the recall notice posted by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. South Shore’s website says it also sells in Canada through Wayfair, Staples, Home Depot. Best Buy, Toys R Us, Lowes and a more than a dozen other retailers.

Nine model numbers, covering different colours, are included in the recall. In some cases, the dressers have been sold as part of a bedroom set. Details on affected model numbers are available here.

The Libra, manufactured in Canada and Mexico, is 70 cm high and weighs about 25 kg. The units were sold between October 2009 and July 2018, with approximately 6,930 sold in Canada, 310,000 in the United States, and 5,600 in Mexico.

Consumers can contact the Saint-Croix-based company at 1-855-215-4932 Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Service is available in French, English and Spanish.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall, and place it in an area that children cannot access. Buyers can receive a full refund with free pick-up of the chest or receive a free tip-over restraint kit and request a one-time free in-home installation.

Consumers can also remove the drawer slides from one side of the dresser and request packaging and a prepaid shipping label from the company to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund.

The Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

South Shore Furniture was founded in 1940.