

CTVNews.ca Staff





The family of a Montreal man with severe autism is accusing the Quebec government of discriminating against them by not providing a suitable foster home for him with services in English.

Mark Zeron’s parents have cared for him his whole life, but the 48-year-old’s father died two years ago and now his mother is 87 and requires her own care.

Zeron’s sister Anne says she is overwhelmed with the stress of helping her mother, raising two children of her own, and trying to find an appropriate place for her brother to live.

“I’m proud of my parents for working their entire lives to keep him at home and take care of him,” Anne told reporters from her mother’s condo Sunday afternoon. “Now, when they’re old and they need help the most, they’re let down.”

Anne said her brother was placed into a foster home a few years ago, but has not adjusted well there and has acted out. The foster family is no longer willing to keep him and will only care for him until he finds a new place.

But Anne says she’s been told that there are no available English-speaking foster homes there that can care for her brother. While Mark does understand some French, he can only express himself in English so requires a facility in Montreal’s South Shore area that offers bilingual services.

The family says they are willing to move Mark into another neighbourhood in Montreal’s West Island, but have been told that leaving the district is not possible.

Anne has now appealed for help from the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations, a non-profit organization that offers advocacy services for victims of discrimination. They organized Sunday’s news conference to raise awareness of the family’s plight.

CTV Montreal reached out to Gaetan Barrette, Quebec’s health and social services minister, but was told he was unavailable for comment. Representatives for Lucie Charlebois, the minister for rehabilitation, youth protection, public health and healthy living, offered the same response.

With the family being told that the wait for an English-speaking foster home could take years, they are considering taking their case to the province’s human rights commission.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Denise Roberts