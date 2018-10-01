CTV News has declared that Francois Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec has won a majority government in the Quebec election, unseating Philippe Couillard’s Liberals.

The call was made just over half an hour after polls closed at 8 p.m. Monday.

With just over 10 per cent of polls reporting, the CAQ had 38.6 per cent of the popular vote, followed by the Liberals at 27.4 per cent, the Parti Quebecois at 18.6 per cent and Quebec solidaire at 12.1 per cent.

McGill University political scientist Antonia Maioni said early results showed the CAQ performed well nearly everywhere outside the island of Montreal.

Legault, a co-founder of Air Transat and former PQ minister, will be the first premier in nearly 50 years who is not leading the separatist PQ or the Liberal Party.

His seven-year-old party focused its campaign on improving health care and tightening immigration. He has promised to reduce the number of immigrants entering the province from 50,000 to 40,000 and said he would require them to pass a French language and values test within three years of their arrival.

Quebec has been growing economically under Couillard, but voters were tired of the Liberals after they spent 13 of the past 15 years in power, according to political commentator and former Liberal MP Marlene Jennings.

Former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe said he was surprised by how poorly both the PQ and Liberals performed.

The PQ appears to have collapsed and could end up in fourth place. Its leader, Jean-Francois Lisee, appears at risk of losing his seat, Rosemont.

The far-left party Quebec solidaire, meanwhile, had its best showing ever. Manon Masse’s party won at least five seats, including its first outside of Montreal, the Quebec City riding of Taschereau.

Maioni noted the huge shift in votes to the two new parties. “It’s out with the old and in with the new,” she said.

With files from CTV Montreal