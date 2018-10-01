CTV News has declared that Francois Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec has won a majority government in the Quebec election, unseating Philippe Couillard’s Liberals.

The call was made just over half an hour after polls closed at 8 p.m. Monday.

McGill University political scientist Antonia Maioni said early results suggested the party performed well nearly everywhere outside the island of Montreal.

Legault, a co-founder of Air Transat and former Parti Quebecois minister, will be the first premier in nearly 50 years who is not leading the separatist PQ or the Liberal Party.

His seven-year-old party focused its campaign on improving health care and tightening immigration. He has promised to reduce the number of immigrants entering the province from 50,000 to 40,000 and said he would require them to pass a French language and values test within three years of their arrival.

Quebec has been growing economically under Couillard, but many voters said they were tired of the Liberals after they spent 13 of the past 15 years in power.

The Parti Quebecois appears to have fished well behind the other two parties. Its leader, Jean-Francois Lisee, appears at risk of losing his seat, Rosemont.

The far-left party Quebec solidaire, led by Manon Masse, is hoping to improve its seat count from the three currently held.