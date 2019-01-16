Quebec comic in court appealing $42K fine for joke about disabled boy
Mike Ward arrives at the Olivier awards gala in Montreal, Sunday, May 15, 2011. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 2:19PM EST
MONTREAL -- Quebec's Appeal Court is hearing arguments about whether a comedian who joked of drowning a disabled boy should have to pay damages to the child and his family.
The Quebec Human Rights Tribunal ruled in 2016 that Mike Ward made discriminatory comments about Jeremy Gabriel's disability during shows between 2010 and 2013. The tribunal ordered him to pay $35,000 in moral and punitive damages to Gabriel and $7,000 to his mother.
Gabriel has Treacher Collins syndrome, a congenital disorder characterized by skull and facial deformities. He became a minor celebrity in Quebec after he sang with Celine Dion and for the Pope.
Ward joked that he thought Gabriel's illness was terminal and people were only nice to him because he would soon die. Ward joked that after he realized the child was not going to die, he tried to drown him.
The comedian's lawyer, Julius Grey, told the three-judge appeal panel today that his client wanted to make fun of the fact that speaking badly of Gabriel was considered taboo.
Grey says the joke was not discriminatory but offensive, and offensive comments must be protected in a free and democratic society.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Firefighters rescue N.L. cabinet minister after car stranded in flood
- No bloodstains found in Dennis Oland's car, officer tells murder trial
- Defence chief Vance slated to testify this month in Vice-Admiral Norman case
- Canadian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso: officials
- Careful, Canada! This counterfeit cash could fool you