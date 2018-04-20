Quebec City police say two-year-old girl was stabbed to death
Flowers, plush toys and a written message are set on the driveway of the house where the body of two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon was found in a garbage pail, Thursday, April 19, 2018 in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 4:24PM EDT
QUEBEC -- Police say a two-year-old Quebec girl who died in hospital after being found in a garbage can had been stabbed.
Rosalie Gagnon's mother was charged Thursday with arson, mischief and obstructing the work of a police officer in the infant's death.
Quebec City police had recommended Audrey Gagnon, 23, be charged with murder but the Crown has not yet laid that charge.
The accused's bail hearing has been set for next Wednesday and she will remain behind bars until then.
The investigation was triggered after the discovery of an empty stroller near a park.
Police have set up a command centre and are still looking for the weapon.
