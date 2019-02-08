Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette to learn sentence today
Alexandre Bissonnette arrives at the court house in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. (Mathieu Belanger / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019
QUEBEC -- The man who murdered six worshippers in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017 will learn today whether he'll spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Quebec Superior Court Justice Francois Huot is set to decide how long Alexandre Bissonnette will spend in custody before he is eligible for parole.
Bissonnette, 29, pleaded guilty last March to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder after he walked into the mosque during evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017 and opened fire.
The Crown has recommended that Bissonnette serve six consecutive sentences totalling 150 years, while the defence has argued he should be eligible for parole after 25 years.
The Criminal Code was amended in 2011 to allow a judge to impose consecutive sentences in cases of multiple murder.
Several of the survivors and the victims' families have argued for a sentence longer than 25 years, noting the heinous nature of the crime and the lasting trauma it caused for the Muslim community.
