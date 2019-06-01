Quebec City airport terminal evacuated
In this file photo, the arrivals area inside the Jean-Lesage international airport in Quebec City is seen on Thursday, November 16, 2017 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 7:55PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 1, 2019 8:03PM EDT
Quebec City’s airport evacuated a terminal Saturday night in collaboration with police.
The Jean-Lesage International Airport of Quebec confirmed the evacuation order at 7:40 p.m. in a tweet. An access road to the terminal has been closed.
“Evacuation of the terminal (city side) in collaboration with the @SPVQ_police. More details to come.”
Officials have not provided a reason for the evacuation.
More to come.
Evacuation of the terminal (city side) in collaboration with the @SPVQ_police. More details to come.— Aéroport de Québec (@QuebecYQB) June 1, 2019
Evacuation of the terminal: Access road to the terminal temporarily closed. More details to come.— Aéroport de Québec (@QuebecYQB) June 2, 2019
