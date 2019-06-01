

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebec City’s airport evacuated a terminal Saturday night in collaboration with police.

The Jean-Lesage International Airport of Quebec confirmed the evacuation order at 7:40 p.m. in a tweet. An access road to the terminal has been closed.

“Evacuation of the terminal (city side) in collaboration with the @SPVQ_police. More details to come.”

Officials have not provided a reason for the evacuation.

More to come.

