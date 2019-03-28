

Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press





Quebec's secularism bill introduced Thursday would prohibit public sector workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols and block them from filing court challenges over rights violations.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec legislation would affect elementary and high school teachers, Crown prosecutors, police officers, prison guards and judges, among others. While it contains provisions permitting current employees in those positions to continue wearing religious symbols without being fired, the minister responsible said there will be no room for further accommodations.

Bill 21 -- "An act respecting the laicity of the state" -- invokes the notwithstanding clause to shield it from legal challenges. In the face of criticism from civil rights groups and organizations representing religious minorities, the bill declares that the law will have affect "notwithstanding" protections in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and "despite" protections in the provincial Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.

Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said the notwithstanding clause has been used more than 100 times in Quebec, and the province is within its rights under the Canadian Constitution to use it with Bill 21.

"Quebec is a nation," he said. "No one contests this reality and our fundamental right to decide our own future and the orientations of our society." He called it "perfectly reasonable" that a choice about the secular nature of the state should be decided by the Quebec legislature alone. "That's why we are using the (notwithstanding) clause," he said.

Bill 21 aims to fulfil a central Coalition Avenir Quebec election promise, and Premier Francois Legault has said the initiative is supported by a majority of Quebecers.

Speaking to reporters in St. Stephen, N.B., Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the bill opens the door to discrimination.

"I think one of the things that a lot of Quebecers are going to be asking in the coming hours and days is about how this proposed law is actually going to work," he said.

"And quite frankly, I expect a large number of Quebecers to have some serious questions about that, because Quebecers, like all Canadians, are proud of living in a free and just society, and I don't think a lot of people feel that in a free society we should be legitimizing discrimination of our citizens based on religion."

Before the text was even made public, one Montreal school board declared its intention to disobey the law, saying a ban on religious symbols would violate the charter of rights. The English Montreal School Board adopted a motion Wednesday declaring its refusal to implement legislation restricting the wearing of religious symbols.

The bill doesn't include sanctions for people or institutions who defy it. Jolin-Barrette said it was "hypothetical" to discuss opposition to a bill that has not been adopted, adding, "I am convinced all public bodies will follow the law."

The Conseil de la magistrature, which oversees the conduct of provincially appointed judges, will have the final say on how the rules apply to the judiciary.

In an about-face before the bill was tabled, the government said it would propose a motion calling for the withdrawal of the crucifix from the provincial legislature. The crucifix has hung above the Speaker's chair in the national assembly since 1936, and the Legault government said last October it would not remove it because it is an important part of the province's heritage.

Legault had signalled before tabling the bill that it would include "compromises" exempting many current workers from having to remove religious symbols. Bill 21, however, is more strict that initially thought. Current teachers, the bill says, can keep their symbols "as long as they exercise the same function within the same school board."

And it revives rules introduced by the previous Liberal government saying government services must be provided and received with the face uncovered. The Liberal law is being challenged in court on the grounds it discriminates against women wearing the niqab or burka, but under the Coalition bill those provisions would be shielded from challenge by the notwithstanding clause.

Jolin-Barrette said his government is building on the legacy of the Quiet Revolution of the 1960s, when the first steps were taken in Quebec to separate church and state. "The responsibility of the current generation is to appropriate this precious heritage and create a future that inspires those who will follow," he said.