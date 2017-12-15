Quebec announces $44 million to help modernize taxi industry, compensation to come later
An August protest by taxi drivers in Montreal after an announcement that ride-sharing service Uber would be allowed to operate legally. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 3:24PM EST
MONTREAL -- The Quebec government says it won't be reimbursing taxi drivers immediately for the loss in value of their pricey permits but will create a body to establish future compensation.
Transport Minister Andre Fortin told cabbies gathered for an announcement in Montreal on Friday the goal is to have a dollar figure by the end of February, before the next provincial budget.
Some cab drivers have paid $200,000 for permits that are now worth as little as $75,000, in part due to increased competition, primarily from Uber.
The province did announce it is committing $44 million over five years to a program to help modernize the industry, beginning in 2018 .
The program is funded by a portion of each fare gathered from the popular service.
Fortin says it will allow traditional taxis to incorporate new technology into their vehicles; provide access to electric vehicles and recharging infrastructure; and increase accessibility for consumers with disabilities.
