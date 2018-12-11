

The Canadian Press





CHAMBLY, Que. - Recent changes to Quebec law have opened up adoption records in the province, and thousands of Quebecers are pushing to find out more about their origins.

Bill 113, which came into effect last June, lifted the confidentiality attached to adoption records in Quebec, following the lead of other provinces such as British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The changes allow adopted children to learn the identity of their biological parents, and vice versa, unless one of the parties opts out.

The process is taking place in two phases. Since June, the Quebec government has been releasing the names of deceased biological parents of Quebec adoptees and orphans upon request.

Next June, the law will extend to biological parents who are still living. They have been given one year to request a disclosure veto that would keep their identities private until one year after their deaths.

Adoption advocates in Quebec say they expect the large majority of people will agree to be contacted.