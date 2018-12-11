Quebec adoptees finally getting some long-sought answers about their roots
Raymonde Thibault is seen in her home in Chambly, Que. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. Adopted on Christmas Day 1955 just weeks after her birth, she knew nothing about her biological mother or the circumstances that took her to Quebec City from Montreal to give birth. All Thibeault had were a few details contained in records she received in the early 1980s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 4:23PM EST
CHAMBLY, Que. - Recent changes to Quebec law have opened up adoption records in the province, and thousands of Quebecers are pushing to find out more about their origins.
Bill 113, which came into effect last June, lifted the confidentiality attached to adoption records in Quebec, following the lead of other provinces such as British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The changes allow adopted children to learn the identity of their biological parents, and vice versa, unless one of the parties opts out.
The process is taking place in two phases. Since June, the Quebec government has been releasing the names of deceased biological parents of Quebec adoptees and orphans upon request.
Next June, the law will extend to biological parents who are still living. They have been given one year to request a disclosure veto that would keep their identities private until one year after their deaths.
Adoption advocates in Quebec say they expect the large majority of people will agree to be contacted.
