Que. universities launch UNESCO anti-radicalization chair
This undated file image posted on a militant website on Jan. 14, 2014, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, shows fighters from the Islamic State marching in Raqqa, Syria. (Militant Website/AP/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 1:22PM EST
MONTREAL -- Three Quebec universities are launching a UNESCO chair on the prevention of radicalization and violent extremism.
Universite de Sherbrooke, Universite du Quebec a Montreal and Concordia University inaugurated the new research centre in Sherbrooke today.
Concordia said in a statement the goal of the chair is to develop, share and promote research and activities focused on preventing radicalization.
Co-chair Vivek Venkatesh says the centre's activities will include providing training to people who work in marginalized communities and creating public engagement tools to counter hate speech and violent propaganda.
He says the researchers will also collaborate with a network of partners across North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
The secretary general of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO described the chair and its governance model as a first in Canada and the world.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Nothing has changed': Singer Susan Aglukark publicly names sexual abuser
- Caroline Mulroney ramps up attacks on rivals in Ontario Tory leadership race
- Vigil held for 3-year-old Ontario boy swept into surging floodwaters
- Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley under snowfall warnings
- A glance at the alleged victims of Bruce McArthur, charged in six deaths