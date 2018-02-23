

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Three Quebec universities are launching a UNESCO chair on the prevention of radicalization and violent extremism.

Universite de Sherbrooke, Universite du Quebec a Montreal and Concordia University inaugurated the new research centre in Sherbrooke today.

Concordia said in a statement the goal of the chair is to develop, share and promote research and activities focused on preventing radicalization.

Co-chair Vivek Venkatesh says the centre's activities will include providing training to people who work in marginalized communities and creating public engagement tools to counter hate speech and violent propaganda.

He says the researchers will also collaborate with a network of partners across North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

The secretary general of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO described the chair and its governance model as a first in Canada and the world.