Quadriplegic Ontario man hand-cycling across Canada to promote activity after injury
Kevin Mills, a quadriplegic man from Ontario, is hand-cycling across Canada to promote outdoor activity after injury while also charting an accessible nationwide bike route for those with a disability.
July 15 and 16, he'll be making a much-anticipated stop in his hometown of Newmarket, Ont.
Mills uses his shoulders and arms to turn a hand crank on a bike attachment that clips to his wheelchair. He also has a small battery that helps on inclines and making such a grueling trip possible.
"I want people with disabilities to see me out there biking and maybe get inspired to do something and create a conversation to improve accessibility," Mills said.
In 2009, the former paramedic was in Cuba for his sister's wedding when he was struck by a rogue wave while swimming in the ocean. He hit the sea floor and the crash injured his spinal cord. A doctor told Mills he would be lucky if he could move his shoulders.
After pushing himself to move and embracing activity-based therapy, Mills regained some mobility and has been able to get back into cycling. He finds it important for both mental and physical health and wants others to benefit from therapy.
Mills was very active in the years before his accident and loved to run and go rock climbing.
"I just knew I had to do as much as possible to get back as much as possible," Mills said.
For the last few years he'd been biking with his neuro-recovery trainer, Nikki Davenport, who saw how Mills was improving.
"He's gotten faster on his bike. Even to the point where he can keep up with me," Davenport said.
She asked if he'd be willing to try to cycle across Canada and they created a not-for-profit group called Pedaling Possibilities to promote activity-based therapy and make the journey. They've relied on small donations from Canadians to pay for things like gas, food and campsite fees, and Mills says people have been incredibly supportive of his goal.
"Even someone coming to our campsite, grabbing our laundry and bringing it back to us. So, Canadians are super kind," said Mills, who has also received assistance throughout the trip from personal support worker Candace Wyns.
NEARLY HALFWAY THERE
The path before him stretches for more than 7,500 km, Mills says they're at about the 3,000-km mark. He hopes to reach Tofino, B.C. by the end of September.
"We have to get through the Rockies before the weather turns. The hills, yeah, I think there will be challenges along the way," Mills said.
He was just an infant when Terry Fox embarked on his famous Marathon of Hope, and Mills now faces plenty of similar challenges—from foul weather to equipment problems.
Earlier this month, while in Quebec, someone stole one of his two bikes—which would be useless to anyone who isn't quadriplegic. The 43-year-old had been alternating between riding them and needed a backup in case one of the bikes broke down. Worth around $10,000, Mills worried the theft could put an end to his journey, but a private donor has offered to purchase a replacement.
"It was super generous," says Mills. "Such an amazing thing, and it meant so much."
And Mills, now as determined as ever to reach the West Coast, is being cheered on by the likes of actress Kate Winslet.
For him and his team, it was a thrilling boost when the call came in letting him know Winslet heard about his story, and wanted to assist with his cross-Canada trip.
"She wants to be involved and help out and just help spread the message," Mills told CTV National News.
"She sounds super interested so we're super excited about that."
