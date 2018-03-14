

CTVNews.ca Staff





A plane load of puppies rescued from South Korea’s dog meat trade has arrived in Toronto thanks to a group of volunteers.

Humane Society International said 18 dogs between eight months and a year old touched down at Pearson International Airport on Tuesday evening. They were kept in harsh conditions and destined for meat markets prior to their rescue.

“They’ve never been out of the cage,” Bill Friend, a volunteer with the group, told CTV Toronto. “We just need to be really patient, because they have been through a lot.”

The pups will undergo rehabilitation in Montreal before being put up for adoption.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Sean Leathong

WATCH the excitement & confusion of dogs receiving hay on a South Korean dog meat farm we’re closing down. After spending their lives without toys or bedding, the simple pleasure of hay allows these dogs to experience warmth, comfort & enrichment! �� pic.twitter.com/Rf6NqZFuK3 — Humane Society Int'l (@HSIGlobal) March 13, 2018

Christopher, a former pet, was abandoned on this South Korean dog meat farm after his family no longer wanted him. But soon he'll be on his way to a new home with a family who will love & appreciate him! Please, donate to help rescue dogs like Christopher: https://t.co/mt0aXCwxYa pic.twitter.com/NzHK0MrKxl — Humane Society Int'l (@HSIGlobal) March 13, 2018