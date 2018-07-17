

The Canadian Press





Toronto Public Health is warning people to stay out of the water in parts of west-end Toronto.

The agency says water samples taken from Humber Bay Park East and the mouth of the Mimico Creek have tested positive for blue-green algae.

It says the plant-like organism can cause symptoms like headaches, fever, diarrhea and nausea.

The agency says blue-green algae can be easily spotted and varies in colour from olive green to red.

It says people who come into contact with the water should wash as soon as possible with clean water.