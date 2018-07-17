Public health agency warns of blue-green algae in Toronto waters
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 2:40PM EDT
Toronto Public Health is warning people to stay out of the water in parts of west-end Toronto.
The agency says water samples taken from Humber Bay Park East and the mouth of the Mimico Creek have tested positive for blue-green algae.
It says the plant-like organism can cause symptoms like headaches, fever, diarrhea and nausea.
The agency says blue-green algae can be easily spotted and varies in colour from olive green to red.
It says people who come into contact with the water should wash as soon as possible with clean water.
