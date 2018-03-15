Psychotherapist charged with sexual assault of child in Toronto
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 5:09PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 15, 2018 5:12PM EDT
Toronto police say a 51-year-old psychotherapist has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a child in the city.
Officials say a child was sexually assaulted in Toronto's midtown area, but did not provide the child's age or when the alleged incident took place.
Police say the suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
They say he is employed as a psychotherapist with a focus on family counselling and corporate mediation.
He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on April 27.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Person of interest in fatal stabbing in Sask. turns herself in
- Judge reserves decision at Halifax taxi driver's sexual assault trial
- Psychotherapist charged with sexual assault of child in Toronto
- Search resumes for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday
- Executors at odds with Cancer Society over what to do with $2M bequest