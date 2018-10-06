Provincial police say three dead, two seriously injured in Port Perry, Ont., crash
Ontario Provincial Police near Clinton Ont., in this file photo from Sept. 14, 2014. (Geoff Robins / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 11:04AM EDT
PORT PERRY, Ont. - Provincial police say three people are dead and two are seriously injured after a collision near Port Perry, Ont.
Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a northbound SUV crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a vehicle.
Schmidt says the man driving the car and two women inside were pronounced dead at the scene.
He says another woman who was in the car is in hospital in critical condition.
Schmidt says the man driving the SUV is also in hospital with serious injuries.
