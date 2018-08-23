Provincial police identify four people killed in northern Ontario crash
LENDRUM TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Police say the four people killed in a two-vehicle crash in northern Ontario over the weekend were from Calgary and Winnipeg.
Ontario provincial police say the collision happened Sunday in Lendrum Township, about 15 kilometres south of Wawa, Ont., when a vehicle struck a moose and crossed into oncoming traffic.
They say all five people in the vehicle that struck the moose were sent to hospital with serious injuries and two of them have died.
Police have identified those two people as 51-year-old Cynthia Caraoa and nine-year-old Anika Caraoa of Winnipeg.
They say two people in the other vehicle were pronounced dead on scene and two others were also transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police identified the deceased as 45-year-old Fatos Metko and 14-year-old Fioralb Metko of Calgary.
