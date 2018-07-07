Provincial police find seven missing people in northern Quebec
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 7:25AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Seven people who went missing while on a fishing expedition in a remote region of Quebec have been found safe, provincial police said Friday.
They were located in a chalet where they had taken refuge because of storms.
The seven, aboard two boats, left on a fishing trip on Lake Kachistasakaw on Thursday and were supposed to return in the evening.
Police say an eighth person waiting for them on the shore contacted authorities on Friday to say they were missing.
Police met with the man at their Radisson detachment and an operation was triggered.
Authorities searched in an area more than 1,000 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
A police helicopter, a rescue team and patrollers with boats based in Matagami were dispatched to the scene to help in the search.
