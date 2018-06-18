Provincial byelection in Nova Scotia to replace Jamie Baillie to be held Tuesday
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie participates in a leaders' round table at Saint Mary's University in Halifax on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Baillie is stepping down. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 10:29AM EDT
HALIFAX - A provincial byelection will be held Tuesday in northern Nova Scotia to replace former Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie.
He resigned in January following an internal investigation into allegations he had acted inappropriately -- though no details were ever released.
Baillie represented the district of Cumberland South for almost eight years.
There are four candidates in the race: New Democrat Larry Duchesne; Liberal Scott Lockhart; Green party member Bruce McCulloch; and Progressive Conservative Tory Rushton.
Premier Stephen McNeil called for the election on May 17, and early voting was offered every Monday through Saturday after nominations closed on May 30.
The polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m., and Elections Nova Scotia will provide live unofficial results online.
