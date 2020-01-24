ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- One week after a record-breaking blizzard battered eastern Newfoundland, businesses in St. John's have been allowed to call in staff to prepare for the expected lifting of a state of emergency Saturday morning.

The provincial capital has been under the emergency declaration for eight days since last week's fierce storm that dumped more than 76 centimetres of snow on the city in a single day.

The city has kept emergency measures in place while staff worked to clear the streets of snow.

About 400 Armed Forces personnel have been in the province this week, responding to hundreds of requests from people unable to dig themselves out of their homes.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said he would be seeking assistance from provincial and federal governments to help cover the cost of the cleanup, and to support workers who lost pay during the shutdown.

Premier Dwight Ball said Thursday the province would request financial assistance from Ottawa to help recover costs to communities and infrastructure.