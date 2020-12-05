TORONTO -- While violence between farmers and police in India continues to escalate, thousands of people across Canada are showing their solidarity through peaceful protests.

Canadian protesters expressed support for farmers from India’s Punjab region after the Indian government passed a series of agricultural laws in September that farmers say jeopardize their livelihoods.

Protesters say the new laws prevent farmers from selling crops such as grain to the government at a fixed cost, forcing them to sell privately to buyers and opening them up to exploitation by big corporations.

Thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Toronto on Saturday outside of the Indian consulate to show their support for the farmers.

In Saskatoon, hundreds of people packed sidewalks in peaceful protest, and in Halifax more than 100 vehicles participated in a car rally outside Canada’s immigration museum Pier 21 in the south end of Halifax.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was among the first world leaders to express support for the farmers’ right to protest, reiterated that support on Friday.

"Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protest anywhere around the world. And we're pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue," Trudeau said.

Trudeau’s remarks have been criticized by officials in India who accused the prime minister of meddling in international politics and encouraging protests in their country.

The Indian government now say Trudeau’s comments amount to interference in its affairs and potentially damaging to its relations to Canada. Indian media is also criticizing Trudeau questioning his actions while claiming the prime minister is catering to the Canadian-Sikh population.

Meanwhile in India, a nationwide strike is expected Tuesday and farmers have blocked key highways in the outskirts of New Delhi for the past 10 days.

The Indian government has defended the laws, calling them necessary in order to open up farmers to the free market and to expand the country’s agriculture sector.

Brampton City Councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon said there are many Canadians who have family back in India. For them, protesting in Canada is the best way to have their voices heard.

“There’s many people who still own farmland back in India whose families, friends and loved ones are still farmers,” Dhillon said.

He said it was important for Brampton’s city council to pass a motion expressing solidarity with Indian farmers given that hundreds of thousands of Canadians of Indian descent live in Brampton.

“We want to ensure that the fundamental and democratic right to protest is respected,” said Dhillon.

The protests in India have recently been met with water cannons, tear gas and violent force against the farmers.

“It’s a great cause of concern not only for us but for the international farming community as well,” said Dhillon.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, 70 per cent of India’s population depends on agriculture for income. Despite this, farmers have been facing economic hardships over the past three decades.

“It’s not only just about farming, it’s their livelihood, it’s their future and it’s their children’s future as well,” said Dhillon.