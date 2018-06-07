

Morgan Lowrie and Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- The number of detention spaces that have been opened up around the Quebec City-area in anticipation of anti-G7 protests is leading human rights groups to worry about the intentions of security forces.

Representatives from Amnesty International and Quebec's league for civil liberties said Thursday they've been told by police that officers aren't looking to make any mass arrests.

"But with all the security measures that have been put in place, it's leading us to believe there is a gap between the discourse and the reality," said Genevieve Paul, head of the francophone Canadian branch of Amnesty International.

Her group and Quebec's league for civil liberties are sending 44 observers to the protests, which began Thursday morning and are scheduled to continue until Saturday night.

While the G7 summit will be held 140 kilometres northeast of Quebec City in the resort town of La Malbaie, diverse groups including unions, aid organizations and anti-capitalists are expected to protest in the provincial capital.

Others were gathering near the summit site itself, in an area officially designated for speaking out.

Paul said prisoners in Quebec City's provincial jail have been transferred to other detention centres in order to liberate about 230 spots for protesters arrested over the course of the next few days.

"There are agreements with other prisons to transfer inmates to make even more room (in Quebec City's jail)," Paul said.

Police have erected a temporary detention centre near Quebec City's Victoria Park, and another temporary jail in a town a few kilometres north of La Malbaie. Paul said police have also made room to detain people if need be in the main police station of Saguenay.

Nicole Filion, with Quebec's league for civil liberties, told reporters she has three main concerns ahead of the summit.

Her group worries about the possibility of mass arrests, the conditions of detainees inside the temporary jails, and the potential misuse of crowd-control weapons by police, such as rubber-ball blast grenades.

Filion and Paul said they have a direct line of communication with provincial police, whom they said are being co-operative.

Some observers visited the temporary detention centre near Victoria Park earlier Thursday and noted only two toilets available for detainees.

"We told them two toilets likely wouldn't be enough so they said they would add two more. We are satisfied they took our suggestion into consideration," Paul said.

The last time Canada hosted a similar event, the G20 summit of 2010 in Toronto, officers arrested hundreds of people and kept them in conditions Amnesty International described as inhumane.

Earlier on Thursday, the first of a series of demonstrations and protests kicked off peacefully in the provincial capital.

Staged by aid organization Oxfam, masked activists posing as G7 leaders mimicked household tasks in order to highlight women's unpaid labour and to push the G7 countries to improve social services such as childcare in order to relieve the burden placed on them.

An actor wearing a papier-mache mask of Donald Trump wielded a feather duster, while a likeness of Justin Trudeau carved a turkey next to laundry-folding Angela Merkel.

Oxfam Quebec director Denise Byrnes said, "I think we have an opportunity this year with Canada's G7 presidency, which prioritizes women's equality, to advance on certain issues."

Byrnes said it would be "too bad" if the often-violent clashes that occur between protesters and police on the margins of such summits were to overshadow the peaceful demonstrations by groups with a message of social change.

"It would be too bad if the images that dominate are of disruption," she said.

At least three major demonstrations are scheduled in Quebec City: one Thursday night, another on Friday and the third on Saturday.

Some shops along the city's popular St-Jean Street and surrounding area were boarded up to prevent damage.

About 10,000 civil servants who work in buildings in and around Quebec's legislature have been given Thursday afternoon off as well as all day Friday in anticipation of the discord.

The heads of state of Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, the United States and Japan will gather June 8-9 for the 44th annual summit at the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu hotel in La Malbaie.

A representative from the European Union is also invited as are other dignitaries from around the world..